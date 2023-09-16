Jon Moxley Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him The Last Time They Talked

Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

That’s what they say, right?

Well, according to Jon Moxley, that is exactly what Vince McMahon told him the last time they spoke about his run in WWE as Dean Ambrose.

“I take a lot of pride in our work [in AEW] and our work ethic and the standard we set ourselves to, and the way we do the job,” he said during a recent Bleav In Pro Wrestling interview. “To be one of those guys that’s reliable, that’s always there, the downside is that it’s very easy to take you for granted.”

Mox continued, “The last conversation I had with Vince McMahon, he straight up told me, we took you for granted. It is a tough job because I got a lot of experience, a lot of stuff is very familiar to me and I’m comfortable doing stuff that a lot of other people may be intimated by.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.