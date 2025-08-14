Undefeated AEW Star Has Never Been Given A Championship Match

Following the August 13th episode of AEW Dynamite, Wrestling Observer Live host Bryan Alvarez voiced his confusion over AEW’s handling of undefeated star Hologram.

During the broadcast, commentary noted that Hologram’s record now stands at 29-0, yet he has never received a championship opportunity in AEW. Alvarez questioned why such a dominant streak hasn’t translated into title contention.

“They billed Hologram… as 29-0. 29-0! He’s won 29 matches and lost none. Can’t get a title shot. Stokely gets more hoes than Hologram gets title shots,” Alvarez said.

The observation has sparked discussion among fans, especially given that other wrestlers with less successful records — such as AR Fox, who has competed for a title eight times in AEW and ROH since April 2022 — have been granted multiple championship matches.

While some believe AEW President Tony Khan is slowly building Hologram as a long-term project to establish him as a major future star, the lack of a title shot despite 29 consecutive wins has become a growing talking point.

As Hologram’s streak continues, fan pressure for AEW to address his championship status in storylines is expected to intensify.