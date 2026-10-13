Jon Moxley Set To Return To NJPW

At the recent King of Pro-Wrestling 2026 event hosted by NJPW, Shingo Takagi and Daiki Nagai defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto and Hirooki Goto in a tag team match. Takagi earned the win for his team with a Death Rider DDT on Matsumoto.

Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli at NJPW Destruction in Kobe, Takagi has been calling out Jon Moxley, the leader of Death Rider. After their victory at King of Pro-Wrestling, Takagi and Nagai imitated Moxley’s signature walk. Shortly after, the lights went out, and a video message featuring Moxley and Marina Shafir played.

Moxley said, “The Death Riders ride east; Jon Moxley returns to New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

Although Moxley did not refer to Takagi, the AEW Continental Champion has announced his intention to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling. Takagi expressed his disappointment that Moxley did not mention him, insisting that if the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion makes a comeback to NJPW, he should face him in the ring.