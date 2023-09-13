Jon Moxley Talks About How Wrestling Has Evolved Over The Last Several Years

Bring grandma to tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Just make sure in advance that grandma likes violence.

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on Jesse and Anna on B.105 for an interview, during which he promoted his AEW International Championship defense on tonight’s show against Big Bill.

“It’s a family-friendly event,” Mox said. “You can bring children, bring Grandma, but it is a very physical and violent sport. This particular main event is going to get very ugly.”

He continued, “If the last wrestling you’ve seen on TV is some kind of hokey cartoonish buffoonery kind of thing years ago on the television, this is not that.”

The decorated pro wrestling veteran continued, explaining how the pro wrestling business has evolved from a hokey ‘rasslin’ show to a HBO classic such as “The Wire.”

“Pro wrestling in 2023 has evolved to something much different than people even think it is now that aren’t familiar with it,” he said. “If you like sports, drama, and violence, this is a very gritty wrestling show at times. A lot of times, it’s more like watching The Wire than watching what you think is a pro wrestling show. That’s what it’s going to be on Wednesday. It’s not jokes. A lot is on the line, championship gold, people’s health, people’s future and legacy. It’s a hell of a dramatic night.”

Check out the complete interview at B105.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.