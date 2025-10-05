Jordynne Grace Announced As Special Guest Referee For NXT vs. TNA Showdown Match

NXT General Manager Ava announced on her Twitter (X) account that NXT star Jordynne Grace will serve as the special guest referee for the 4-on-4 Women’s Survivor Series-style match at the NXT vs. TNA Showdown this coming Tuesday night.

The match will feature Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration, and Mara Sade facing off against Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, and Jaida Parker.

This announcement comes after Grace expressed her frustration about not being included in this Tuesday’s special episode of NXT.