Jordynne Grace Opens Up About Her WWE Main Roster Arrival

WWE star Jordynne Grace appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how perfectly timed her WWE main roster debut was.

Grace said, “I think that I’ve always kind of dreamed of what my debut in WWE would be like, in a singles match, and I think that I kind of hit the nail on the head there. I came out on top.”

On how Jade Cargill took her moment away when she confronted her after the match:

“I made my point basically, and then Jade (Cargill) came out, and she took that moment away from me.”

On her WWE journey:

“I’m really excited too. I was in NXT for about the past year, and I didn’t know what I was gonna come into when I (was) brought up to the main roster, but I think that it was a long time to wait, but I think that this was the perfect timing.”

