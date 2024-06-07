Jordynne Grace Recalls Text She Got From Mick Foley After Ear Injury

TNA Knockouts World Champion “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sent her a text after she suffered an ear injury on iMPACT.

Grace said, “Don’t exaggerate. It wasn’t almost losing an ear. I’ll give you a headline. Mick Foley texted me out of nowhere. I didn’t have his number. He was like, ‘Oh, it’s Mick Foley. Welcome to the club. If you need any advice about ear injuries, I’m all yours.’ I was like, ‘How did Mick Foley get my phone number?’”

On trying to sell the stockings with the piece of her ear on ebay for charity:

“eBay took it down. They said that I can’t sell human parts. I don’t think it’s fair; it was just a little piece of cartilage. It wasn’t like a whole human part. I’ll figure it out eventually. I’m afraid the ear will turn a color.”

You can check out Grace’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)