Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV Results – August 2, 2025

By
James Hetfield
-
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV
Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

The following results are from Saturday's Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey:

– Matt Mako defeated Ray Jaz via submission.

– Janai Kai defeated Jordan Blade via KO.

– Simon Gotch defeated Nick Comoroto via submission.

– Charlie Dempsey defeated Dominic Garrini via submission.

– Royce Isaacs defeated Ivar via submssion.

– Timothy Thatcher defeated SLADE via disqualification.

– Erik defeated 1 Called Manders via KO.

– Pete Dunne defeated Jonathan Gresham via submission.

– Natalya defeated Masha Slamovich via TKO.

