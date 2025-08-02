Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV Results – August 2, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV event at the Williams Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, courtesy of Fightful.com:
– Matt Mako defeated Ray Jaz via submission.
– Janai Kai defeated Jordan Blade via KO.
– Simon Gotch defeated Nick Comoroto via submission.
– Charlie Dempsey defeated Dominic Garrini via submission.
– Royce Isaacs defeated Ivar via submssion.
– Timothy Thatcher defeated SLADE via disqualification.
– Erik defeated 1 Called Manders via KO.
– Pete Dunne defeated Jonathan Gresham via submission.
– Natalya defeated Masha Slamovich via TKO.