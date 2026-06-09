Kane Names Ideal Location For WWE Hall Of Fame Museum

WWE Hall of Famer Kane appeared on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker, where he talked about various topics, including his ideas for a physical Hall of Fame.

Kane said, “Orlando. Yeah, I would. Because you have the Performance Center, you have NXT. And then you also have just all the tourist stuff.”

On New York City as an option:

“Now granted, you’re right, though. I mean, as far as historical significance, New York City because the company started out in in that region. But I think for getting people and just kind of where it is now, I’d put it in Orlando. But Stanford too, because that’s where they have all the stuff now, the main headquarters.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)