Karrion Kross Reportedly In Line For Singles Push In WWE

It looks like the tarot cards are showing a good future for Karrion Kross.

After being hit-or-miss in television programming appearances over the last few months, the WWE Superstar is reportedly in line for a singles push.

RingSideNews.com is reporting that according to a tenured member of the WWE creative team, Kross is in line for a push in the near future.

In recent memory, Kross was involved in a storyline with AJ Styles, and was often featured in tarot card-style vignettes with Scarlett Bordeaux.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding Karrion Kross’ WWE status continue to surface.