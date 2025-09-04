Karrion Kross Reveals Final Testament vs. Wyatt Six Feud Was Cut Short

Former WWE star Karrion Kross spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about various topics, including the fact that the feud between the Final Testament and the Wyatt Six last year wasn’t originally intended to conclude with the Final Testament’s victory on an episode of RAW.

Kross said, “When The Final Testament went over on the Wyatts, that was not supposed to be the end of that story. I’m using my words. There was an accidental transfer of equity to our group. That was not supposed to be the end of the story. The rest of that story will be told another time. There are a lot of private details in it. Then, my group was gone, and I was relegated to small backstage stuff.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)