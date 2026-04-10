Karrion Kross Reveals Vince McMahon Nixed Bray Wyatt WrestleMania Plans

New details have emerged regarding Vince McMahon’s potential behind-the-scenes involvement in WWE following his initial retirement in 2022, with Scarlett offering insight into how things felt internally at the time.

It was previously noted by Karrion Kross that he had been scheduled to work with the late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) at WrestleMania 39 before the match was ultimately scrapped.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Kross reportedly indicated off-camera that McMahon was responsible for canceling the planned bout. Scarlett then shared her own perspective on the period, describing noticeable changes within WWE creative despite McMahon not being publicly visible within the company.

“He wasn’t publicly out in the company, but we started talking to different producers, and we were like, this show’s starting to feel really weird. The booking started to feel weird. Things started changing last minute. This is starting to feel like it did before Vince left—it feels exactly the same.

And then a few producers probably told us he’s back. But it was one of those things where people knew but didn’t talk about it because there was no certainty about it. We didn’t see him around or anything at that time.

Just specific people here and there—if you had friends who knew, basically. Not everyone knew this.

You can’t talk about things that you don’t know for sure—things that are just rumors, things like that. You have no proof of it, so there’s no way to really talk about it. You’re just hoping, again, for the best. And I’m like, I’m just going to make whatever they give us look as good as possible, no matter what it is.

But we just felt like the storylines were changing very quickly, and what we were brought back for was not going to happen. It felt like things kind of fell off, but we were just trying to make the best of everything.”

Scarlett’s comments echo ongoing discussions about creative shifts during that time, with multiple talents previously noting abrupt changes to storylines and direction.

The situation adds further context to WWE’s transitional period following McMahon’s initial departure and the evolving structure behind the company’s creative process.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE backstage developments.