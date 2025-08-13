Karrion Kross Was Willing To ‘Kill’ His Character In SummerSlam Match

Karrion Kross has shared his thoughts on what may have been his final match in WWE — his bout against Sami Zayn at the recent SummerSlam premium live event. While appreciative of the opportunity, Kross revealed that he had envisioned a much bigger and more definitive finish to their feud.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Kross discussed the match, which saw him come up short against Zayn.

He admitted that although he was grateful for the moment, he had a different vision for how it would end. “Very grateful to be there, very happy to be working with Sami,” Kross said. “If I could have done it differently, I would want to blow it off bigger. I know a lot of people wanted to see Kross win the match. If we are following basic psychology, babyface gets the win.”

Kross also revealed that with his WWE contract situation uncertain at the time, he was prepared to take extreme creative risks — even if it meant ending his on-screen persona entirely. “I would have liked to have been nuked in that match, though. I would have liked to have gone bigger, maybe chase up somewhere really high, and I slip and fall off.”

Kross explained that he was open to “killing” the Karrion Kross character if that was going to be his last WWE appearance. His match with Zayn at SummerSlam — held inside MetLife Stadium — ended up being the final bout on his WWE deal, which expired on August 10.

The full, in-depth interview with Karrion Kross can be seen below.