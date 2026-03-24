Keanu Carver vs. Jasper Troy Set For March 31 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for the March 31 episode of NXT, which will take place at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

In a featured singles match, Keanu Carver will go up against Jasper Troy, the winner of WWE LFG season one.

This matchup was set after an altercation between Carver and Troy during last week’s episode of WWE NXT. Carver interrupted the Booker T Appreciation Night segment by attacking the students of Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and even went after the WWE Hall of Famer himself. Troy intervened, confronting Carver and sending him out of the ring.

This is the first match announced for next week’s show, which will serve as the go-home episode for NXT Stand & Deliver. The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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