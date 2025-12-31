Kendal Grey Says Julius Creed Played A Key Role In Her WWE Signing

WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey discussed various topics with Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, including her experience trying out for the wrestling team in high school.

Grey said, “When I was 14, my dad was like, ‘You should try out for the wrestling team’… I was always outside with my brother playing tackle football, two-hand touch, [and] manhunt with all his friends. I always wanted to be like [my brother]. I always was the dirty little girl outside playing scooters, catching bugs. So, I felt like it was very natural for me to be around the guys. And so on the wrestling team, with the guys, I felt like one of the bros.”

On wrestling in college:

“I went to an NAIA school, a smaller school for women’s wrestling. And now there’s schools that are D-1. The Iowa Hawkeyes, first Big 10 college for women’s wrestling. So, it’s super cool to see these opportunities open up for other girls that I didn’t have. And even in Vegas, like in Nevada, they have their own state tournament. Each high school has their own women’s team.”

On how Julius Creed played a key role in her WWE signing:

“We stayed in contact through wrestling… And I remember after my second national title, he reached out one day saying congrats. Then he was like, ‘After you’re done, WWE next?’ And I thought he was joking… I do give credit to him because what I’ve noticed, not so much now, but with NIL sponsorships, they usually look for NCAA athletes and women’s wrestling wasn’t NCAA. And women’s wrestling, most people don’t even know it is a thing. So, I don’t even know if I would’ve had this opportunity if it wasn’t for him.”

On not letting her success so far in WWE go to her head:

“I’m very humble with myself. I feel like there’s always something to get better. There’s always something to improve on. I feel like I go in every day to the performance center with a positive mindset. I try to work hard. I try to get one percent better every day, and I just gotta trust in my training, trust in who I am and bet on myself.”

On working on her promos:

“Talking wasn’t always my strong suit growing up. I was actually the kid that would hide under the desk so my teacher wouldn’t pick on me to read in front of the class. It’s cool coming here and getting better at having those communication skills. I think it’s very important, and I love doing it.”

On her future aspirations:

“It’s a cool feeling to know that people are seeing my hard work and what I can bring to the table, what I can bring into the ring. But I think everything will happen when it’s supposed to happen. Timing is everything and I feel like I definitely have a lot to learn. I definitely have a lot to do here in NXT, and I feel like whenever my time is right, [moving to the main roster will] happen naturally.”