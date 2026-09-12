Kenny Omega Reveals His Mindset For AEW’s Biggest Matches

Kenny Omega has opened up about the approach he takes into his biggest matches and why having an opponent who shares the same mindset can make a significant difference.

Speaking on The Anime Effect Podcast, the two-time AEW World Champion explained that while he always tries to perform at his highest level, marquee matches provide an opportunity to push beyond the usual boundaries.

“I always do the best that I can but I do try to go outside the box when the option’s there and for my big matches, absolutely, always try to think outside the box,” Omega said.

Omega believes that process becomes easier when both wrestlers are focused on improving the match as a whole rather than simply making themselves look as strong as possible.

“Because in my biggest of matches, I think that both myself and my opponent, for the most part, have the best of intentions to make the match as a whole look good rather than just make themselves look good. So I’ve been lucky in that regard.”

Omega also reflected on his recent main event against Will Ospreay at AEW All In 2026, where he defeated Ospreay to capture the AEW World Championship.

While discussing the bout, Omega singled out referee Paul Turner for praise and spoke about the level of trust he has developed in him during major matches.

“It was incredible all around. Even our referee, Paul Turner. What a main event referee job he’s done for us. I trust him with all of my being.”

Omega considers Turner his preferred choice for traditional AEW main events, but also praised Rick Knox for his ability to officiate matches featuring considerably more moving parts.

“For a guy that’s doing the main events… he’s the main event referee, to me anyway, and for the chaos type of matches, I mean, you gotta give it up to (Rick) Knox. Knox knows how to be exactly where he needs to be when everyone’s flying everywhere because he’s got that PWG experience.”

Omega’s comments highlight the importance he places not only on his opponent but also on the officials involved when constructing major matches, particularly when attempting to deliver something outside the usual formula.