Kevin Kelly Reveals AEW Star That Tony Khan Sees As A Valuable Asset To The Company

Kevin Kelly recently appeared on an episode of Wrestling Observer Live, where he talked about a number of topics including how AEW President Tony Khan sees Daniel Garcia as a valuable asset to the company and how Khan will do everything he could to keep Garcia in All Elite Wrestling.

Kelly said, “I love the kid. He’s in a contract year. He knows that this is a time for him to really prove he can make a lot of money be a valuable asset in the world of professional wrestling. I know that Tony Khan loves him. I know that Tony Khan is going to do whatever he could to keep him. I don’t think that’s the question. I think it’s, ‘How much am I worth? Where do you see me now? Where does AEW see me for the next three to five years?’”

“That’s interesting. It’s not a matter of coasting, it’s a matter of working hard and running through the tape so when I do cross that finish line of this year, I’ve shown you everything I possibly can and I want to make you convinced that investing in me in the future is the best way to go. I think Daniel Garcia is re-writing the book on that.”

