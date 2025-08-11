Kevin Nash Calls For Jade Cargill Heel Turn To Unlock Full Potential

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has weighed in on Jade Cargill’s current presentation, stating he believes the powerhouse is being miscast as a babyface. Nash argued that Cargill is a “natural heel” and that a character shift is needed to unlock her full potential.

Since her WWE debut, Cargill has been positioned as a top star in the women’s division, highlighted by a WWE Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam.

While her look and presence are undeniable, some fans and critics have questioned whether her babyface character has fully connected with audiences.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash gave a blunt assessment of Cargill’s character direction. “The problem you have with Jade is she is a fing heel. She’s not a babyface, right? I mean… she’s a natural. She looks like a fing Marvel comic character. She’s the narcissist. I just don’t get it, man.”

Nash believes her power-based move set, attitude, and commanding presence would be better suited for a dominant heel role.

He sees a character turn as the logical next step, opening up fresh matchups against top babyfaces like Rhea Ripley. “I think that will be the next progression. Because the money is with her. The match she just had, that’s a rematch there. If you turn her heel, she’s got Rhea to work with. I just don’t see her as a babyface… She’s not Bianca. She’s not smiling and swirling her ponytail around. She’s not that girl.”

Cargill came up short in her championship challenge at SummerSlam, and Nash’s critique echoes a portion of the fanbase who feel a heel turn could elevate her into a permanent main event fixture.

The full discussion is available on the latest episode of Kliq This, check it out below.