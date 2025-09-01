Kevin Nash Criticizes Becky Lynch, Says “Her Run’s Over”

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has weighed in on Becky Lynch’s controversial promo from the August 25th episode of Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, England, where she made remarks referencing the late Ozzy Osbourne.

According to Nash, the segment was a sign of creative “desperation,” and he believes Lynch’s best days may be behind her.

During the promo, Lynch told the Birmingham crowd: “I’m not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The line immediately sparked backlash, including from Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who called Lynch a “disrespectful dirtbag” on social media.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash was blunt in his assessment, “I think her run’s over. I think she’s grasping at desperation. I think the business has passed her by. I don’t think that she said anything that was derogatory to Ozzy.”

Nash also expressed concern about how the promo reflects on WWE’s brand and shareholders, “I don’t see how they always say, ‘Oh, any kind of publicity is good publicity.’ I don’t know, man. I mean, when somebody passes and you f*** with the family. And the daughter is the one that makes the comment, I don’t think that’s exactly the look that the WWE or its shareholders, which I’m one of… I don’t particularly want that coming out of somebody’s mouth as a shareholder.”

It’s worth noting that promos of this nature are typically cleared by WWE officials before being delivered on television. The intent appeared to be generating heat on Lynch as a heel, rather than disparaging Osbourne directly.

Despite the controversy, Lynch went on to successfully defend her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris.

You can hear Nash’s full comments below.