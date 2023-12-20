Kevin Nash Gives His Thoughts On The Way WWE Has Been Using CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the way the WWE has been using CM Punk since he returned to the company and how he believes it was brilliant.

Nash said, “Punk is selling f***ing merchandise like Tony Montana f***ing moved cocaine. I always look at it from the standpoint of f***ing standing back there in Gorilla at that curtain and your song hits, you’re CM Punk, you haven’t f***ing said a word on that f***ing stage in 10 f***ing years, and you’re going to walk out there and you’re going to cut a promo, I don’t care who you are that’s a lot.”

“I thought it was a really good job that Paul [Levesque] did in him showing up at Raw, showing up at Smackdown then basically saying he was going to NXT to see Shawn Michaels. By doing that alone, it brought the NXT brand up because he was going to listen to what Shawn had as an offer, and I thought that was brilliant.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.