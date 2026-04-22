Kevin Nash Raises Concerns Over WWE Hall Of Fame Choices

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics, including the Hall of Fame, on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Nash said, “It’s a big deal for the NFL Hall of Fame, it’s a big deal for the baseball, for the NBA. I just think that it’s a yearly [thing]. There’s so many people that — like, we were sitting there and there’s Haku, who’s not in the Hall of Fame. There’s Arn Anderson who’s not in the Hall of Fame. And it’s just like, you see something like Kenny Lofton when he was with the Indians. And you see Kenny Lofton’s stats, and he batted like .298, had like 2600 hits. Stole f**king 60 bases a year. Had better stats than nine guys in different categories, yet he didn’t make it on his first ballot and was never brought back up.”

On AJ Styles’ suggestion that the WWE Hall of Fame should be held every other year rather than annually:

“So you see that, and it’s just like — AJ is the first first-ballot guy that’s ever went in. He had his last match this year, and he went in. So that’s the first person that that’s happened to. So, I respect AJ and I get it for him having that comment. But if it’s every other year, there’s going to be a lot less guys in it, and there’s going to be a lot more f**king gaps of f**king people that just don’t get considered.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)