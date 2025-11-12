Kevin Nash Recalls Scott Hall Breaking His Neck In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his friendship with Raven on a recent episode of his podcast, Kliq This.

Nash said, “Scotty [Raven] and I, were very close, like early in our careers. And then even when he came into WCW together the second time, we were always — because we were friends. And we broke in together.”

On Scott Hall breaking his neck:

“A lot of people — like we were texting the other day. And there was a time where I think you [Raven] were in the office in WWE at the time. We’re at the Garden and Scott kicked me. And it ended up breaking my neck, but he kicked me. And I got — the brachial plexus for my f***ing arm shut down. Scott Levy took care of me.”

On the incident:

“He started it by booting me the night before in Montreal. Two nights in a row! I mean f**k, man. It was like– but one thing you knew about Scott. If you gave him a f***ing — if you’re gonna get hit by a belt or a chair, and you were his f***ing boy? That s**t was fucking coming. There was no f***ing halt in it. I mean, he f***ing knocked me unconscious and Wooster with a belt. I mean, anytime he f***ing hit you with something, if you were his boy manic, it was like, ‘F**k it.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

