Kevin Nash Reveals The Original Gimmick Vince McMahon Intended For Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently spoke on his podcast, “Kliq This,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the Tony Khan talking about HOOK’s 28-1 record in AEW while comparing him to Jinder Mahal, who hasn’t won a match in a year:

“If f**ing HOOK was sitting next to me right now, I wouldn’t know who the f**k HOOK was. Give him the fu**ing hook. So let’s just say it’s 28-1 career record. This sounds like fu**ing back when they were doing the Goldberg thing. It’s like, you know he didn’t really win 28 matches of his own accord, but my whole thing is Q rating. If you put a fu**ing picture of Jinder and then you put a picture of HOOK, I’m quite sure fu**ing Jinder is gonna fu**ing have a much higher Q rating. It’s like, ‘Tomorrow on TBS.’ Well enjoy that because you guys might not be on much longer.”

When Nash was shown a picture of HOOK, Nash said, “Who is this?” His co-host said, ‘That’s HOOK.’ Nash said, ‘Jesus, I mean, is that like, flyweight? What does that guy weigh?”

On Vince McMahon originally wanting Scott Hall to have a Marine character when he first went to WWF:

When Scott went to New York and sat down with Vince, Vince had him like, he was gonna be like a Marine, like an army guy. He was like, ‘Did you see Scarface’, and then he went into the fu**ing schtick. He said, ‘I’m thinking about doing this’, and Vince said, ‘I love it.’

Why he didn’t go on the first Chris Jericho cruise:

“I was booked to go on the first one. I was actually booked to do the first one and it slowly became very AEW dominant, or that group, and my loyalties run with the WWE.”

