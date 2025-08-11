Kevin Nash Shares Unfiltered Story Of Attending Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up about his difficult and chaotic trip to attend the private “Celebration of Life” for his close friend and fellow nWo member, the late Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea).

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash shared an unfiltered account of the day, from battling severe weather and traffic to an unfortunate mishap involving a police SUV and an emergency bathroom situation.

The service, held last week in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, brought together a who’s who of the wrestling world. Nash said the day began with a four-hour drive through a massive storm, a quick wardrobe change in a Five Guys bathroom, and then an embarrassing incident when he found himself needing to relieve himself just as a Daytona Beach Shores police vehicle pulled up next to him.

“I’m in my car… I grabbed the t-shirt I had on earlier and cram it over my… [groin], and the next thing you know, that thing feels like a water balloon in my hand. Complete bladder emptiness right there. So now for the next mile and a half to my crib, I’m basically just bathing in my piss,” Nash admitted, laughing at the absurdity of the moment.

Beyond the chaotic travel, Nash shared a deeply emotional moment from the service. “When I walked in… they handed you the program, and there was that picture of Terry. It was just like… it becomes real. Same thing when I got the thing at Scott’s [Hall’s service]. Me and death don’t get along real well. I don’t do open caskets… Paul [Triple H] spoke… Jimmy [Hart] was there… Vince [McMahon] spoke.”

Nash’s candid and heartfelt recollection captures both the surreal comedy and the emotional weight of saying goodbye to one of wrestling’s most iconic figures. The full episode of Kliq This is available now on all major podcast platforms.