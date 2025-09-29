Kevin Nash Talks About Spending Less Than An Hour In Hospital To Have Serious Surgery

During the latest “Kliq This” podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash reflected on the short trip to the hospital he recently took to undergo an operation to correct irregular heartbeat issues.

The following are some of the highlights.

On what he first recalls after coming-to following the surgery: “So I wake up [and] he’s smiling at me. They’re happy. [They said] we’ll get your wife. She came in and said, ‘You want something to drink?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ And my go-to after-surgery drink is always cranberry juice, because I don’t ever drink anything like that. So that’s why, that’s like, you know, nice and tart, kind of cleans your mouth out.”

On how the entire visit to the hospital lasted less than an hour: “I had my cranberry juice, and then they were like, ‘Well, you can get up whenever you feel like it.’ I just sat around because I already had my shoes on. She untied the back of my thing. I pulled it off, put my T-shirt on, and was in the car, I think, total time until we hit the IHOP was under an hour. Yeah, 53 [minutes] and then I get home.”

Check out the complete episode of the Kliq This with Kevin Nash podcast via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.