Kevin Owens Makes Special Independent Wrestling Cameo

Injured WWE superstar Kevin Owens made a surprise appearance for the independent promotion Green Mountain Wrestling (GMW), opening their recent show with a special pre-recorded video message from his home.

In the clip, shared on GMW’s social media, Owens introduced himself by his real name, Kevin Steen — a nod to his acclaimed run on the independent circuit before signing with WWE. He congratulated the promotion on crowning its first-ever champion, expressing his regret that he couldn’t be there in person to present the title belt.

“I would’ve loved to have been there tonight to hand over the championship in person,” Owens said, adding that he has been following the Vermont-based promotion’s growth closely.

Later that night, “Moonlight Son” Mike Skyros made history by becoming the inaugural GMW Champion.

Owens has been sidelined since April 2025 after undergoing neck surgery. He has since shared occasional updates on his recovery, recently noting that the operation was the “best-case scenario” and that he hopes to return to the ring within the next year.

The video appearance also reflects WWE’s more collaborative approach under Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with talent increasingly allowed to make cameo appearances outside the company. WWE has notably partnered with promotions like TNA and has supported crossover moments with other organizations.

Green Mountain Wrestling will next team up with GCW for a joint show in Vermont on November 9.