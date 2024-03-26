Kevin Owens Reveals There Were Discussions Of Him Facing The Undertaker At WrestleMania 32

WWE star Kevin Owens recently spoke with WrestleSphere on a number of topics including how there were discussions of him facing WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, but instead Shane McMahon ended up battling The Phenom inside Hell in a Cell.

Owens said, “I think things just shifted and that was the year that Shane McMahon returned, so obviously at the time, my standing in the company compared to Shane McMahon coming back after all those years, the thought was probably ‘Shane McMahon versus The Undertaker is a huge match.”

“I know it was on the table and it was heavily discussed and it would have been amazing. My first WrestleMania, to be in there with The Undertaker, would have been sweet. It didn’t happen, but I’ve been in the ring with him. I was actually in the ring with him in the main event of a Madison Square Garden show, so I got to do that with him which was really cool.”