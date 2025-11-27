Key Takeaways From the WarGames Go-Home Show for WWE Raw Results

The final Raw before Survivor Series arrived with high expectations, especially after the explosive Madison Square Garden episode the week prior. It was mind-blowing, action and thrill that you’d expect to see on a captivating casino game on https://Dragonia.com/nz/ because it was so immersive. As the last live chance to shape interest in WarGames and keep the Last Time Is Now Tournament moving, the show from Oklahoma City worked hard to advance multiple stories while navigating mixed momentum heading into the weekend.

Roman Reigns Shifts the Main-Event Picture

Roman Reigns opened the night with a presence that immediately changed the tone. WarGames has struggled to feel essential this year, with both matches promoted more as star-powered showcases than personal rivalries. The spectacle works but without deeper stories, it resembles the era of pay-per-views built around a single match type. Cody Rhodes’ passionate message on SmackDown finally injected purpose into the feud and Raw continued to build on that.

Reigns confronted Rhodes and CM Punk, making it clear a championship pursuit is coming. Which belt he targets remains open-ended, creating intrigue that may stretch into the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 42. Tension between Punk and Reigns has lingered for over a year, and although they briefly crossed paths in a triple threat earlier this season, an uninterrupted singles match remains untouched, setting the stage for a long-awaited showdown.

Carmelo Hayes Gains Momentum

Another standout element was Carmelo Hayes, who has finally started to regain traction after an uneven first year on the main roster. His early run often felt directionless compared to his high-profile NXT storylines. Recent tournament wins, including an opportunistic victory over Bronson Reed, helped restore some momentum.

Hayes vs. Gunther Delivers

Facing Gunther in the next round gave Hayes the ideal platform to prove his value. Even in defeat, he endured heavy offense and forced the Ring General to elevate the intensity, leaving the match looking like a legitimate rising star. With December offering unusual creative flexibility, Hayes appears positioned for a strong push into the Royal Rumble, potentially as an iron-man style entrant.

Weak Final Push for Survivor Series

Despite strong individual performances, the episode lacked the urgency typically expected from a go-home show. A brief comedic moment involving Dominik Mysterio aside, the night felt conservative for a program meant to drive last-minute interest. The energy that powered the November 17 episode was missing and swapping the order of the two weeks would have made for a more impactful lead-in. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t epic because it truly was.