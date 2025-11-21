Khamzat Already Knows Who His Pick for the Welterweight Championship Fight is

As the magnetic figure that Khamzat Chimaev has become in the UFC, many tend to perk up and listen when he has something to say. His latest utterances have seen him choose a clear victor in the upcoming Welterweight championship clash between Jack Della and Islam Makhacev. To nobody’s surprise, Khamzat has publicly predicted that the latter will win that bout.

The match will headline UFC 322, and Makhacev is certainly a good pick. His exceptional wrestling skills are seen by many as the deciding factor. Receiving the public endorsement of a champion, and one as popular as Khamzat, gives Makhacev a huge boost heading into the fight, even if only a symbolic one. In terms of actual odds, so have him as a -265 (4/11). With many online betting sites now expanding their offerings by allowing players to bet with credit card options, there has been plenty of action already. Avid punters are flocking to these kinds of sites to get their wagers done early since many also offer bonuses and a wide range of betting markets on the fight that could change closer to it.

The fight is scheduled for 16 November 2025 and already looks to be a great contest in the making. Makhachev is a decorated fighter already, sporting a professional record of 27-1. His dominant run in the lightweight division has been turning heads for some time. Meanwhile, Della is the reigning Welterweight champion, having secured it earlier this year after defeating Belal Muhammad. However, according to Khamzat, Machachev is the superior grappler. We’ve already seen how this can make a difference in Championship fights. Khamzat displayed the importance of grappling when he used it to nullify Dricus Du Plessis and claim the middleweight championship. Now, he believes Makhachev will do the same, and it’s a viable call given the challenger’s strengths.

According to Khamzat, the fight comes down to a clash of styles. Della is known for strong strikes. On the other hand, Makhchev has built his reputation on precision grappling. While fans may argue over issues like whether too much grappling takes away from the spectacle of a fight, we’ve seen it work many times in the past, so it’s not a style that can be discounted by any means.

Training camps for both men have been intense, as each prepares for the biggest moment in their careers. The UFC event at Madison Square Garden promises to draw global attention. Analysts expect a high pace early on, with Della Maddalena likely to look for striking opportunities and Makhachev aiming to close the distance and use his wrestling.

Chimaev’s involvement in predictions adds another layer of narrative. A champion himself whose focus spans multiple divisions, his commentary carries credibility. In a short time, Khamzat’s stature and popularity in the sport have skyrocketed. The victory over Dricus certainly helped, as it showed definitively that he is the real deal. Now, as his involvement in this one grows, many wonder if he will make an appearance. For a while, even Dana White considered having him fight at UFC 322. However, for now, his only involvement has been to publicly back his fighter.