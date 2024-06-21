Killer Kelly Opens Up About Her Feelings Following Her WWE Release

TNA Wrestling star Killer Kelly recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including her immediate reaction to her WWE release.

Kelly said, “I was like, ‘Great!’ It was literally like door open and was like, ‘Alright, what are my goals? Oh, I wanna be in Bloodsport.’ That was it. I got that and then I got announced and people were like, ‘Aren’t you contracted by WWE?’ and I didn’t respond. Just, ‘See me at Bloodsport.’”

On wanting to be part of Bloodsport:

“I wanted to do that. Especially because with Walter and Thatcher, I was part of Ringkampf briefly until it died. But I saw them do that kind of stuff and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I really, really want to do Bloodsport.’ I did it and I had the most fun that I’ve ever had in a ring.”

You can check out Kelly’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)