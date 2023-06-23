Konnan Pitches Heel Turn In WWE For Bianca Belair

Does “The EST of WWE” feel stale to anyone else?

K-Dawg thinks so.

Konnan spoke on his “Keepin’ It 100″ podcast about how he feels Bianca Belair has become stale as a character in WWE, and is due for a heel turn.

“Becky [Lynch and] Trish [Stratus] are about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines,” he said. “They’ve [writing team] done an atrocious job, and it’s not Bianca’s fault.”

He continued, “It’s creative’s fault because she has become stale. I would not mind her turning heel.”

Check out more from the episode of “Keepin’ It 100” where Konnan expands on this topic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.