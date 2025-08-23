Konosuke Takeshita’s G1 Finals Victory Came After Concussion In Semifinals

Bryan Alvarez discussed on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that top AEW star Konosuke Takeshita may have competed in the NJPW G1 Climax finals while recovering from a concussion sustained in the previous match.

Alvarez reported that Takeshita was severely affected during his semifinal match against Zack Sabre Jr., to the extent that he didn’t even remember the match or his post-match promo.

The report also noted that NJPW evaluated Takeshita and deemed him fit to compete, allowing him to wrestle the following night.

Takeshita’s finals match against EVIL was described as a “hard match.” After that, the AEW star flew to Scotland for his appearance on the AEW Collision taping.

Takeshita won the G1 Finals and went on to wrestle Tomohiro Ishii on Collision, with that match set to air on TNT later tonight.