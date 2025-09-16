Kris Statlander On Potential AEW Women’s Tag Titles

AEW star Kris Statlander discussed the potential introduction of Women’s Tag Team Titles with Fightful’s Grapsody.

Statlander said, “I would love that. We’ve had some success, Harley and I as a team. So maybe there’s a good chance somewhere in there for that. But also one of my trainers was a tag team champion. So kind of tag team wrestling is something that I am very fond of, and just something that was very heavily implemented in us when we were training, on how to have good tag matches and stuff.”

She continued, “So it’s been very nice to kind of almost like give a tribute to the people that trained me in a way. I’ve stolen some of my trainer’s stuff. Actually, I do it with Harley, and it’s been nice to kind of honor them in that way for showing me the proper way to do a tag match, and it’s just, it’s just nice to kind of like, get back to that. Also, every opportunity to win a belt is also every opportunity for someone to be your opponent and to hate you and to want to take you out.”

Statlander said, “So, great, but also watch your back, everybody, because people love to fight for gold.”

You can check out Statlander’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)