Kurt Angle Addresses Never Receiving A “Five-Star” Match Rating From Dave Meltzer

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented about never receiving a “five-star” match rating from longtime wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Angle said, “It’s his opinion, I will respect that. I do understand he’s very knowledgeable of wrestling. Maybe he just doesn’t like my style, I don’t know. But it’s unfortunate that I don’t have a five-star match from him, considering people take his word as valuable. They look at him and say ‘Okay, this is the guy who rates the matches, and he’s pretty accurate with it.’ … I don’t know what to say. I’m really surprised I haven’t had one five-star match, but that’s his opinion, and I have to respect it.”

Angle did name several of his matches that he felt were worthy of being rated five stars:

“Undertaker, No Way Out 2006. Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero, SummerSlam 2004. Brock Lesnar, Iron Man Match, on ‘SmackDown.’ Geez, I would say … my first World Title against The Rock. There’s a lot of matches, I’m sorry man. Me personally, I would rate myself five stars for about 20 of the matches, but that’s not necessarily going to be true.”

You can check out the complete interview below: