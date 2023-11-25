Kurt Angle On Grayson Waller: I Think The Kid’s Talented And Has It

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “the Kurt Angle show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Grayson Waller.

Waller arrived in the wrestling industry in 2017 before signing with WWE in 2021, where he worked in NXT after training at the Performance Center. He made his debut on 205 Live in June of that year, defeating Gunil Singh.

Later that month, as part of the NXT 2.0 rebranding, he made his NXT debut as a star on the developmental show. Waller was called up to the main roster as part of the Draft earlier this year.

Waller has been paired with Austin Theory in recent months, with their most recent match taking place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where they worked a tag team match against Kevin Owens and LA Knight.

“He’s the Australian kid,” Angle stated when asked about his thoughts on the young WWE star. “Yeah, I did see his match with Edge at Madison Square Garden, and it was a pretty damn good match. I think the kid’s talented. I think he has it. He’s pretty good on the mic, too.”

