Kurt Angle: “Randy Orton Is Really Special. I Think WWE Really Needed Him”

Kurt Angle discussed various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show, including Randy Orton’s WWE return, while covering Survivor Series 2000.

Orton “joined” the SmackDown brand on Friday’s episode, following his return to the Survivor Series last week, where he worked the Men’s WarGames Match, his first bout in over a year due to back fusion surgery. On Monday’s Raw, he also worked a singles match.

At the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27, 2024, from Tampa, FL, at Tropicana Field, Orton is set to be the next challenger for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

“Yes, he looks like a Superstar,” Angle stated. “Randy Orton being back in the WWE, that’s the best news I’ve heard in a couple of years. Randy is really special. He’s an unbelievably talented individual, and I think WWE really needed him.”

Angle also stated that Orton looks great and that he is relieved that Orton is back because he had been struggling with the surgery.

“His back wasn’t getting better, he was really frustrated and I’m just glad that he was able to make it back,” Angle stated.