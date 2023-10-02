Kurt Angle Reveals Which Two WWE Releases He Was Surprised About

Kurt Angle was surprised about two of the recent WWE releases in particular.

As noted, the company released 25 WWE and NXT wrestlers following the merger with UFC to form TKO. During a recent installment of his “Kurt Angle Show” podcast, the Olympic gold medalist and WWE / IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about being shocked to hear about Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin being released.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the show where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On WWE talent releases: “I told Shelton [Benjamin], good luck in your future endeavors. And he just said, ‘Thanks, brother.’ But I was really shocked to see that. Yeah, especially Dolph. You know what? He’s contributed to the business for the last 12 years. It’s nothing short of amazing. But also, Shelton. Shelton is so incredible in that ring. I’m just surprised that they were let go. But I understand, you know, it’s business. Business is business. And that’s how it’s going to happen.”

On Elias being cut: “I loved the whole guitar gimmick. It was awesome.”

H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.