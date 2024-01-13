Kurt Angle Reveals Why He Declined To Manage Matt Riddle In WWE, Riddle Talks MMA Return

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “the Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including WWE wanting him to manage Riddle and why he turned down the offer:

“The money was not good,” Angle said. “They didn’t want to give me that much money and it was like, ‘Okay. I would love to manage Matt, but you gotta give me a little bit more money than that.'”

Matt Riddle also appeared on the podcast and commented on whether he would return to MMA:

“I can see myself returning to MMA pretty soon. I mean, I’ve been training a lot. Right before I came in here I was working out, getting it in, and I’m gonna go teach Jiu Jitsu. I’ve always been in fight shape. That’s kind of my thing in the UFC, like they could call me on two weeks or three weeks notice and throw me in a top 10 fight and I could probably win. So yeah, I’m always down for the fight, but it just has to be the right fight for the right money because right now with professional wrestling, with New Japan, and everything else, the money’s really good in professional wrestling. That’s the one thing that was lacking in mixed martial arts and one of the main contributing factors of why I went over to professional wrestling.”

Matt Riddle on teaming with Randy Orton:

“I’m super stoked for Randy coming back and everything like that. I can’t thank him enough for being my tag team partner. He really helped me out through a lot of tough times because I was going through a divorce at the time and everything else and he’s been through a similar situation. He was just a real brother, especially when you’re on the road, it’s not like I can call anybody. I can, but it’s not the same, and to have him there and be that supportive, because you know how Randy can be, for him to be that supportive to me, it was nice. Randy has a spot in my heart forever.”

