Kyle Fletcher On Don Callis Family Changes: “It Might Be Coming Pretty Soon, Honestly”

Kyle Fletcher recently appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show with Kaz for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the reigning AEW TNT Champion spoke ahead of his upcoming AEW All Out: Toronto showdown against Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship about changes coming soon to The Don Callis Family.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On working with Don Callis: “My relationship with Don now is great. We talk all the time, we text all the time. He always helps out with promos or matches or whatever, he always has little tidbits to throw me.”

On The Don Callis Family all being in a large group chat: “The other guys in the family as well, we have a big group chat. We have to work together all the time. Honestly, like 50 numbers in there, don’t have any of them saved.”

On teasing kicking out a member of The Don Callis Family: “I think at this point, I’m gonna be the one kicking someone out. I don’t know who it is, but it feels like it might be coming pretty soon honestly.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.