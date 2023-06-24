LA Knight Names Four-Way Tie For Best Ever, Talks Rock & Stone Cold Comparisons

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

LA Knight.

YEAH!

The current WWE Superstar and one of the competitors in the 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match is in good company.

Knight recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat podcast and spoke about being compared to The Rock and Steve Austin due to his superb work on the microphone.

“If you want to make that comparison, cool,” Knight said. “My aim is to be bigger and better than either of them. I bring a very different package to the table than they do. At the same time, are there similarities? Sure there are you. There is Kobe (Bryan) to (Michael) Jordan, those kind of comparisons. If you want to make me the Kobe to their Jordan, I’ll take it.”

He was also asked who he feels is the best of all-time, and said it is down to a four-way tie for number one.

“There is a four-way tie,” he began. “(Hulk) Hogan started it all for me. Even Hollywood and the NWO, good stuff. Him, (Ric) Flair, Austin, Rock, I could not pick a top.”

Check out the complete interview at TheRinger.com.