LA Knight On How The Wyatt Sicks Has Been Received Backstage

WWE star LA Knight recently appeared on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed several topics, including how The Wyatt Sicks has been received backstage.

Knight said, “I really don’t know honestly.” “A lot of that’s been happening on Raw more than on SmackDown. It seems like in the absence of Bray [Wyatt], I think a lot of people would expect, ‘Ah, man, maybe this is kind of an odd move. Is this gonna have legs to it?’”

“It seems like so far, so good. It’s got some pretty good legs from what we can see.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)