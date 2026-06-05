LA Knight Reveals How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

WWE star “The Megastar” LA Knight appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various topics, including how much longer he plans to wrestle.

Knight said, “All the time. I’m looking at the clock all the time. The funny thing is, physically, I could do this for a long time. I’m really good physically. Mentally, I’m just like, I’m gonna snuggle puppies.”

On if he wants to wrestle into his 50s:

“No! f**k no. Would I like to be able to come in and maybe do an occasional appearance? Yeah, sure, maybe. But I don’t think I’ve been built up to the point where I can do like an Undertaker-type thing or an Austin thing or something like that. So I don’t think that’s in my future either. So it’s pretty much gonna be at some point when I decide to call it; I’m gonna disappear in the sunset, and you’ll just never see me again. I’m not even joking; I’m being dead-a** serious. If they decide at some point they get crazy enough to go, ‘We’re gonna put him in the Hall of Fame,’ sure, I’ll come back do that. But I got a feeling that probably ain’t gonna happen either. But maybe that’s my own feeling of just like never being. No matter where I’ve gone, I’ve always felt underappreciated in the wrestling business, but I don’t know.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)