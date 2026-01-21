LA Knight Supports Local Community Impact Programs With $20,000 Donation

The following was shared via United Way Washington County regarding WWE Superstar LA Knight donating $20,000 to help local community programs in Maryland:

WWE Superstar & Hagerstown Native to Support Local Community Impact Programs through United Way of Washington County

The United Way of Washington County, Maryland, is thrilled to announce a generous $20,000 contribution from Hagerstown native and WWE Superstar, LA Knight, whose real name is Shaun Ricker. This significant donation will immediately help the United Way support our community’s most vulnerable members, particularly the ALICE population (Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed). Additionally, this funding will help United Way’s partner organizations that provide food security programs for children and support a local pet food bank program.

“I was truly honored to receive the key to the city. Now, it’s my turn to give back to the community that has given me so much. I decided to make this investment because I trust United Way to allocate these funds where they are most needed. I hope that this contribution inspires others to consider how they can support our local neighbors in their own unique ways,” said Ricker.

The $20,000 investment in Washington County will be distributed among several key impact areas, including an ALICE urgent needs fund, a weekend food security program serving over 1,200 children, and a pet food program ensuring owners do not have to surrender their pets due to an inability to feed them. Washington County’s ALICE population fluctuates between 41% and 43% annually.

“We are truly touched by Shaun’s remarkable generosity, his dedication to the community, and the trust he has placed in us to allocate his donations to the most urgent needs affecting his hometown,” said Heather H. Guessford, President and CEO of the United Way of Washington County, Maryland.

While in Washington County, Mr. Ricker presented United Way with a generous donation of WWE LA Knight licensed action figure toys to the organization’s annual Holiday Giving Tree program, which supports local ALICE families. In total, Ricker’s toy donation benefited children from six different families during the holiday season.