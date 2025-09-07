LA Park Addresses Confusion Over Worlds Collide 2 Promotional Image

WWE recently announced the complete lineup for next Friday’s AAA x WWE Worlds Collide 2 premium live event (PLE).

One of the matches featured in the event is an 8-Man lucha showcase, which will include LA Parka.

However, the promotional graphic displayed was for the original LA Parka from WCW. This version, who is now known as LA Park, took to his Twitter (X) account to clarify that he will not be participating in Worlds Collide.

LA Park wrote, “You already know how they always put me up there to confuse people, but it’s not me, well, the one in the image is me, but I’m not going to go.”

The current LA Parka in AAA is the third version of the character, portrayed by Brazo de Oro Jr.