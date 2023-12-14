Lacey Evans Speaks Out About Vince McMahon, Why She’s Not Taking Bookings, AEW

Former WWE star Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella) recently appeared as a guest on “INSIGHT with Chis Van Vliet” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Evans commented on why she is not taking wrestling bookings:

“I have not (taken any bookings). I’ve had a lot, obviously, that reached out. I did WWE for seven years and it was never my passion. That was never a secret. It was incredible to see my fellow sports entertainers, that is their passion, but I just knew that, you know, I went out there and did the best that I could. I did my job, but I always looked forward to coming home. My family obviously traveled with me everywhere that I went for the most part and that was a struggle because when I got signed with WWE, I was a mom and I was a wife. I’ve been with my husband since I was 15. It was an incredible opportunity, but it was a lot for whenever you compare what your passion is. WWE is very, very difficult. You’re on the road well over 300 days a year. They want a lot from you. There was always something in the back of my head that was like, ‘What the f*ck am I doing?’”

On having a military character in WWE:

“I loved it. It was easy. F**k em. F**k everybody, I piss everybody off anyway if it’s not on social media and WWE saying, ‘Take that down. You’re not allowed to say that.’ Like, it was just perfect. I didn’t have to wear the dresses anymore. I could tell everybody to go f**k themselves and then go home. But one thing that Vince knew from the beginning was I wanted to tell my story and that was the highlight of my career. There was a lot of like, ‘Well, it might not get over.’ That’s great and professionally, I’m stupid as hell, but personally, and my why and my passion, the fact that I got to go on a platform that big and show the people out there hurting and mothers and fathers who are choosing addiction over their kids and kids that are going through it, and the fact that I got to stand up there and tell my story and impact people on that scale., I wouldn’t change a thing. It was my favorite thing that I got to do in WWE.”

On Sgt. Slaughter and his family not being a fan of her character:

“I think they’re frickin’ weak. No disrespect to like Hall of Famers in WWE that have paved the way, he can kiss my ass and his daughter can too, so record that. Have a good day. I don’t know where the hell that came from. They know the game. You go to work. You get told this is what you’re doing. A lot of people don’t know what was said and what was done and how they discussed it with him and they talked to him and that is none of my damn concern. In WWE when you’re a performer, you’re like, down here. You tell me what the f*ck you need, you tell me what time the bell rings, and then and I’ll do whatever because I got a family to feed, a husband a love, and I say that with conviction because I made sure I was in shape. I made sure I could do the flippy flops, the drop downs, I made sure to create the character they told me, you know, you’re gonna go out, you’re gonna do the Cobra clutch and he’s gonna come in and help, and then whatever happened, happened. Next thing you know he’s not out here, I’m still doing the Cobra clutch, but don’t get mad at me because I’m doing my job.”

“Do you want me to lie? No, there’s not [a desire to go back]. You know, some people, they wake up and they put on six-inch stilettos and 10 pounds of makeup and their extensions and they go walk the red carpet and they feel amazing. I’m not those people. And it was very difficult for me, right? To kind of put on that front. And because WWE does a lot of good stuff for a lot of people, but I just felt like more could be done for my why, right? So for my passions and mental health and addiction, and life struggles and PTSD and all the sh*t that people have to deal with every day. It’s like, why the f*ck am I on a red carpet right now? Like I’m looking out in the crowd and I see people that are f*cking hurting and they’re taking photos of my shoes. I’m not gonna lie I miss some of the people, right? Because it is a struggle, and we do kind of become a family at some point. But I don’t I want to I want to help I want to do more. I want to fight different battles that aren’t in the ring.”

Evans also praised Vince McMahon and WWE, and stated that she misses her coworkers. She said that she still communicates with people at WWE (such as Natalya and Liv Morgan) and that, while she is not planning on returning to the road full-time, she is leaving the door open for a return and stated that she would be open to working for AEW or TNA.

On Vince McMahon giving her time off so she can try to have a baby:

“So when I was in WWE, and I’m looking around at what I thought my life would be, and not only the difference that I could make in people’s lives, but it’s like, Man, I’ve given my husband the sh*tty end of the stick here. Like, you know, he loves me, and he supports me to the fullest, but like, where are all of our babies at? Where is all the little sound of feet on our hardwood floors and the smell of bacon in the morning? And instead, we’re on a plane at 3:30 in the morning heading out. So I went to Vince and I said, Hey, sir, I’m not being used. And I want to have a baby. So I won’t if you plan on using me, I’ll stand by. I said it’s COVID it’s like I’m not being used. And he kind of got quiet and he said go have a baby. And I said are you sure? I made sure because that man is f*cking awesome. He has done a lot for me and my family. And I was just very thankful to be in that room having that discussion and having that opportunity in WWE, right? Life-changing money, blah, blah, blah. And I’m in a cool experience.So when he said go have a baby I said are you sure? Like I could wait you know, it’s not like I’m waiting 10 years like you tell me. He’s like No, go have a baby. Just promise me you’ll come back, and I said I’ll be back six weeks after I push this motherf*cker out, if I could just go at least give husband one more quickly. So that was the game plan. I wasn’t being used and next thing you know talent creative goes Oh, you’re gonna be with, you know, Ric Flair and Charlotte and I’m like, What the f*ck? It was wild. But me being the motivator? I’ll show up. I’ll do the best and keep rocking and rolling. Well, I’ll be damned if a week before I was supposed to get the title. I have my baby. And it was the best feeling in the world that my husband now has another child that he’s about to hold in his arms in nine months and nobody could take [it away]. So a lot of people say and I ruined my career and this and that. But this morning when I woke up and saw that little sh*t looking at me with a big smile on her face and my husband waking up in stride. You can’t tell me I ruined anything. I got exactly what I wanted and I’m very thankful and blessed that I have the life that I have.”

