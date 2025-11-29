Lash Legend And Trick Williams Engaged To Be Married

WWE star Lash Legend, who was recently promoted to the main roster and is part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand, took to her Instagram account to share a video of former WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams proposing to her.

Legend announced that she accepted the proposal, expressing her love for Williams in heartfelt terms. She also shared her feelings of honor, blessing, and gratitude for the opportunity to spend the rest of her life with him.

Legend wrote, “🥹🥹🥹 A Million times YESSSS!!! 💍💍💍 As I’m making this post Im getting emotional again but of pure joy, happiness, and peace. If you know me, you know I dont play about my man! I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored blessed and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie trickwilliams_wwe God is so good!!! 🙏🏾”

Williams and Legend have been dating for a while, and their relationship was subtly suggested during an NXT TV feud, where Williams clashed with Legend’s former Meta-Four stablemate, Noam Dar.

Later tonight, Legend will participate in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.