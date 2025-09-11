Latest Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All Out 2025

AEW is set to host its All Out pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The latest betting odds have been released for six key matches: the AEW TBS Championship Match, a significant tag team match, a notable trios match, the AEW Women’s World Championship 4-Way Match, a Coffin Match, and a significant singles match. In the AEW TBS Championship Match, Mercedes Moné is favored to defeat Riho and retain her title. Additionally, Toni Storm is expected to retain her title against Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Jamie Hayter.

In the tag team match, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are favored to defeat FTR. In the trios match, The Hurt Syndicate is expected to beat Ricochet and the duo of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, known as GOA. In the Coffin Match, Jon Moxley is favored to win against Darby Allin. Lastly, in the singles match, MJF is predicted to defeat Mark Briscoe.

You can check out the latest betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW TBS Championship Match

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. Riho +600 (6/1)

Tag Team Match

“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage -300 (1/3) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood +200 (2/1)

Trios Match

The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin and MVP) -200 (1/2) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) +150 (3/2)

AEW Women’s World Championship 4-Way Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) -1000 (1/10) vs. Kris Statlander +400 (4/1) vs. Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla +650 (13/2) vs. Jamie Hayter +800 (8/1)

Coffin Match

The Death Riders’ Jon Moxley +300 (3/1) vs. Darby Allin -500 (1/5)

Singles Match

MJF -800 (1/8) vs. The Conglomeration’s Mark Briscoe +425 (17/4)