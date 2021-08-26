Latest News On Becky Lynch’s Return To WWE At SummerSlam

Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE television at the 2021 Summerslam PPV.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted that there were plans for Becky Lynch to appear at Summerslam even before Sasha Banks was pulled from the show. Zarian stated the following regarding Becky winning the Smackdown women’s title from Bianca Belair.

“Becky Lynch was always gonna come out for this live crowd. That was not something that was last minute. The title change was the difference, that was something new. That was not planned…that was an adjustment, they made it and we’ll see where it goes on Friday.”

Zarian also mentioned the following regarding Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch both being on Smackdown now:

“There’s a little bit of an issue with NBC and the USA guys and the fact that this Smackdown roster is really stacked now.”

Update On If Brock Lesnar Will Be A Heel Or Face