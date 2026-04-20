Latest Update On Cody Rhodes’ Eye Injury Following WrestleMania 42

An update has emerged regarding Cody Rhodes following the eye injury he suffered at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

During the post-show, Joe Tessitore confirmed that Rhodes was being treated by doctors after sustaining visible damage in his main event match against Randy Orton. Footage of Rhodes with a bloodied face and his left eye swollen shut quickly went viral on social media.

According to reports, WWE sources have not confirmed the exact cause of the injury. It may have resulted from a punch during a striking exchange or from accidental head contact during the Cody Cutter–RKO sequence.

Rhodes was placed in concussion protocol following the match. However, the move is believed to be precautionary, with no confirmation that he actually suffered a concussion.

At this stage, Rhodes has not undergone a full evaluation for the eye injury. Importantly, there is currently no indication of an orbital bone fracture — an injury that would typically require a lengthy absence.

Despite the visible damage, Rhodes is not expected to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Championship. His status for the upcoming Backlash event remains uncertain pending further medical assessment.

WWE is expected to continue monitoring his condition in the days leading up to SmackDown.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.