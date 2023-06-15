Latest Update On Freddie Prinze Jr. Launching His Own Pro Wrestling Promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. seems serious about launching his own pro wrestling promotion.

The former actor turned WWE writer and podcast host recently gave an update on his plans to launch his own pro wrestling promotion on a recent episode of his show.

Prinze noted that he has invested in the Premier Streaming Network, and that he has been in talks with many independent pro wrestling promotions and various television producers.

“This producer came back and said, ‘What if you did that [script] as a movie, and the movie spawned the indie promotion?’” Prinze Jr. revealed. “Or we do the indie promotion, and use some of that footage for the movie? So, I’m thinking about re-writing the first season into a feature film. But, I don’t know. This isn’t me confirming or denying anything, I’m just thinking out loud and trying to work this stuff out.”

Prinze Jr. added, “It will be a drama, taking some of the craziest stories I’ve heard about indie promotions over the years, and implementing those into a unique story of my own.”

Check out the complete episode of his show at Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.